The Telangana University Students Joint Action Committee (JAC) has alleged that keeping the University Common Recruitment Board Bill pending assent from the Governor of the State Tamilisai Soundararajan is interfering with the future of Telangana students. An ultimatum has been issued by the committee that if pending files are not cleared immediately, they will show their displeasure. With thousands of students, a rally will be called towards the Raj Bhavan.



In the recent assembly meetings, the JAC came under fire that the Governor trampled the 'University Teaching Staff Common Recruitment Bill' unanimously approved by the Assembly. The members of the committee said, "The Governor of Telangana State is messing with the future of Telangana students," as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.



The Telangana Universities Common Recruitment Board Bill moves for direct recruitment to the posts of teaching and non-teaching staff except in medical universities. "It is unfortunate that the Telangana Governor is acting as a puppet of the central government and trampling on the bill unanimously passed by the State Legislature and messing with the future of the students," the JAC said.



Students to rally

In order to overcome this undemocratic action being taken by the Governor, the Union of Students of Telangana State has decided to take direct action, as per TNIE. The rally will be organised on Wednesday, November 9 if no decision has been taken.