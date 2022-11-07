Image is for representational purpose only | (Pic: Express)

From today, November 7, 2022, the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has started the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2022 counselling special round registration process. Candidates can register for the AP EAMCET counselling special round of 2022 online at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in and submit their choices for this examination though the official website sche.aptonline.in.

The processing fee for web counselling is Rs 1200 for OC/BC candidates and Rs 600 for SC/ST applicants.

How to Register for the AP EAMCET Counselling 2022 Special Round

1. Go to the official website eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

2. Click on the link that says "Commencement of Online Payment of Processing Fee 07.11.2022 to 08.11.2022" on the homepage

3. Register and pay the required processing fee

4. Take a printout once and save a copy for future references

What is the AP EAPCET Exam?

AP EAPCET (Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture Pharmacy Common Entrance Test) is a common entrance exam held in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for admissions to the Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy streams. The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada, authorises the AP EAPCET on behalf of the APSCHE (Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education).