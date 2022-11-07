The RUHS College of Dental Sciences in Rajasthan has released the second round of NEET UG counselling for the state. The entire schedule can be found on the official website at rajneetug2022.in. Round 2 of the NEET UG counselling in Rajasthan will be held offline.

On November 8, tomorrow, the RUHS will release the NEET UG seat matrix following round 1 counselling and application submission. Candidates have until November 11, 4.00 pm to submit their applications and pay the fee. On November 12, the provisional merit list (State, PwD, Defense/PM, MBC, EWS, SC, ST, STA, NRI) will be released. On November 13, the seat matrix will be made available.

To obtain MBBS seats in government and government society institutions, students must pay the registration fee in accordance with the forfeiture clause, the RUHS CMS of Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000 for SC/ST/OBC/MBC and Rs 1 lakh for private medical colleges. All applicants who wish to participate in this round of counselling must pay the fees in advance. Candidates who do not pay the fee will not be considered for round 2 of counselling.

Document verification and seat allotment before the Board - Government Dental College (RUHS College of Dental Sciences), Subhash Nagar, and NRI candidates and list to be made available on the website by November 13, 2022.