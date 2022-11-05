The Supreme Court will tentatively hear the pleas of Ukraine-returned Indian medical students demanding accommodation in medical colleges in India on November 11, 2022. The top court was earlier meant to hear the pleas on November 1 but had postponed it as the concerned bench was occupied with constitutional matters on that day.



Archita, one of the petitioners, and a student from Amritsar, who studies at the Kharkiv National Medical University in Ukraine, had earlier informed EdexLive that all the pleas relating to the accommodation of Ukraine-returned students in India have been bunched together and will now be heard by a three-judge Bench.



The matter was earlier being heard by a two-judge Bench constituting Justices Hemant Gupta and Vikram Nath. The court had issued a notice on October 11 to list all the matters on November 1 to await the Union of India to take a decision.



About 20,000 Indian students returned from Ukraine when Russia declared war on the country in February. They have been demanding to be accommodated in Indian medical colleges to continue their clinical training and medical education. However, the Centre is not ready to comply with this request. As such, a majority of the students are making do with online classes from their respective universities in Ukraine, while some have transferred to various universities in other countries. On the other hand, a group of students have taken the risk to go back to Ukraine amidst the war to continue physical classes and training.