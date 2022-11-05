On November 4, attributing the state's top position in the Performance Grading Index 2020-21 as a recognition of the Left government's efforts, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, "This is also a recognition of the general education campaign initiated by the Left government to raise the standards of our public education sector."

The chief minister posted on Facebook saying, "Kerala stands first with 928 points in the Performance Grading Index prepared by the Union Ministry of Education that assesses school education in various states and Union Territories. The growth in Kerala's education sector has been receiving many such accolades. This will strengthen our efforts to mould a knowledge society in the state equipped with knowledge and skills," as stated in a report by PTI.

"When the Performance Grading Index was published for the first time in 2017-18, Kerala scored 826 points. In subsequent years, the grade was improved to 862 and 901 points respectively. We were able to make huge strides across all the benchmarks of the index," he said.

Also, the chief minister added that Kerala scored high points in educational opportunity, facility and quality indices. The state has progressed significantly in grading compared to previous years, he said.

What is this report for? A unique index, the Performance Grading Index report assesses school education at the district level. It is for evidence-based comprehensive analysis of school education at the district level and has been published based on the performance in 2020-21.

Where do other states stand? As per the report of the Ministry of Education, Kerala, Maharashtra and Punjab have topped for the 2020-21 report. Additionally, six states and one Union Territory have attained the best rating of Level 2 (L2) in the ranking. They are Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chandigarh, Rajasthan and Gujarat. Although no state has been able to attain the highest level of L1 so far.