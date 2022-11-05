On Friday, November 4, a resolution was passed by the Kerala University Senate stating that the search committee appointed by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan in the appointment of the new Vice-Chancellor of APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University was not in accordance with the law, as stated in a report by PTI. The varsity's senate passed the resolution against Khan's act of setting up a search committee for the selection of VC.

The Senate members, who took part in the meeting, claimed that the resolution was not against the Governor, who is also the Chancellor of the university, but against the notification, he had issued in this regard in August. Additionally, they clarified that the Senate would nominate a representative for the VC selection only if he withdraws the search panel.

While speaking to the media, a Senate member said, "Unfortunately, the notification issued by the Governor on August 5 regarding the formation of a search committee is against the existing laws." Further, the member added that the special Senate had taken a stand against this on August 20. And it was discussed in the meeting today whether there should be any rethinking on its earlier stand, he added.

Moreover, the meeting requested the Governor to withdraw the notification. It also decided to select the Senate's representative for the VC selection only if the notification is withdrawn. "This is not a political issue but a legal problem. The notification issued by the Governor is incomplete. It cannot be accepted," he added.

The resolution was backed by as many as 50 of the 57 members of the Senate while 7 raised objections against it. Those members who had been expelled by the Governor earlier did not attend the meeting. Meanwhile, amidst intense protests by the Student Federation of India (SFI), the students' outfit of CPI(M), and a section of university employees, VC Ciza Thomas assumed office on Friday.