The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the schedule for the first round of NEET UG State Counselling for 2022-23. The schedule is now available on the official website — kea.kar.nic.in.

As per KEA, the verification slip can be downloaded by the candidates between November 4 and November 6. It must be noted that the time frame for option entry is also the same. And candidates must keep in mind that the options entered once cannot be changed again, even for subsequent rounds of seat allotment.

"The options entered by the candidate for the first round will remain same for the subsequent round of seat allotment. The candidates will not be allowed to enter options again. Option entry done before the first round will be the final list of options," reads the official notification by KEA.

The mock seat allotment results will be published on November 7. After this, only those candidates who are eligible will be allowed to change their options. If changes are needed, the students have to do it on November 7 itself. The final seat allotment results will be published on November 8 after 1 pm.

The seat matrix for the counselling has already been released on October 30. Candidates who get seats allotted to them in teh first round must make sure to take all the required documents for reporting at their respective colleges.