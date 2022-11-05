On November 4, Friday, the Registrar of Delhi University (DU) Dr Vikas Gupta said that more than 15,500 students have been admitted across DU colleges in the second round of seat allocation. Now, the total number of students admitted to university has gone beyond 61,500.

The total number of seats in the university has been 70,000. Moreover, of the 15,500 candidates who were admitted in round 2 of seat allocation, 9,626 were upgraded from the seats allotted to them in the first list, while 3,806 admissions were done afresh. Further, the university has also informed the students via its website about the number of vacant seats after the first two rounds of seat allocation.

Meanwhile, the university has made the mid-entry window active from 10 am on November 5 till 04.59 pm on November 7 for fresh applicants and the option for upgradation for candidates who are already admitted in the University of Delhi.

This was announced by a notice released on November 4 which also read, "Through the provision of Mid-Entry, the candidates who either failed to apply to CSAS Phase I or could not complete Phase II will be able to participate in the Third Round of CSAS."