Delhi University (DU) has started the mid-entry provision for admission to undergraduate (UG) courses for the academic year 2022-23 from today, November 5 onwards. Both Phase I and Phase II candidates of the CSAS (Common Seat Allocation System) can apply for the mid-entry option.

The mid-entry is meant for fresh candidates as well as students who are already admitted to courses at DU but want to upgrade their college. The mid-entry link has been activated from 10 am today. Candidates have to visit the official DU website, du.ac.in, to apply.

The last date to opt for this option is November 7. “A two-day window will now be activated at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, November 05, 2022 till 04:59 P.M. Monday, November 07, 2022 with a provision of Mid-Entry for fresh applicants and the option for upgradation for candidates who are already admitted in the University of Delhi,” the official notification from DU reads.

As per DU, candidates who either failed to apply to CSAS Phase I or could not complete Phase II will be able to participate in the third round of CSAS through mid-entry. Students are advised to visit the official DU website for more details and information on this system.