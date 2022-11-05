The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes has taken cognisance of a complaint filed against the Head Counsellor of the Student Wellness Centre at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay regarding comments made by her which were “anti-reservation” in nature, according to students. The notice that has been issued to K Sanjay Murthy, Secretary, Ministry of Education, on November 1, stated, “Whereas a petition/complaint has been received…from Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle, IIT Bombay dated June 16, 2022...and the commission has decided to investigate/inquire into the matter.” It has directed the aforementioned authority to submit the facts and information on the action taken on these allegations within 15 days of receipt of the notice.

The study circle stated in an email sent to the officials of the institute that the Head Counsellor of SWC, Hima Anaredy, passed casteist remarks about reservation and questioned the merit of those students who avail reservation. “The students do not feel safe or comfortable going to talk about their mental health issues to such a person who is sharing their casteist views against a constitutional provision for representation of underrepresented communities,” the email stated. The group of students also attached the post by the concerned professor in a tweet “where she is openly calling for ending of reservation”.