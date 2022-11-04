On November 3, the Calcutta High Court directed the police to submit a report on the investigation into the death of a third-year student of IIT-Kharagpur, whose body was found in his hostel room. Justice Rajasekhar Mantha directed the police to produce the case diary on the next date of the hearing, as stated in a report by PTI.

The court directed the police while hearing a petition moved by the father of Faizan Ahmed who hailed from Assam, seeking a special investigation team (SIT) probe into the death. Consequently, directing the superintendent of police (SP) of Paschim Medinipur to submit a report on the investigation being done in the matter, the court also asked him to depute a senior officer to oversee the probe into the death of Ahmed.

Also, the court ordered a viscera test of the preserved body samples of the deceased. While the next hearing is scheduled for November 10, the investigation officer of the case is directed to appear in court on the same day.

It was on October 14 that Ahmed's body was found in his hostel room. Even Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote to his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee on October 20, requesting her intervention to ensure a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of the student, who hailed from Tinsukia district of the Northeastern state.