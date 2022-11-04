The Supreme Court has now asked the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to file a counter in the hearing of the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) 2022 counselling cancellation case. The next hearing is listed for November 17.

The matter concerns PG aspirants who appeared for the INI-CET exam this year but were left in the lurch after AIIMS Delhi cancelled the counselling in September on short notice. The students filed a plea against the institute, demanding that the admission process be commenced.



According to a tweet by LiveLaw, the SC took a serious view of the AIIMS decision to cancel the remaining rounds of counselling of INI-CET exam 2022. “SC asks AIIMS how can seats be kept vacant and says vacancies have to be filled up,” as per LiveLaw.



The case was earlier meant to be heard on November 4. However, since the case was scheduled to be heard in Court Number 3 and the said court was busy hearing a constitutional matter, the Chief Justice of India UU Lalit stated that the matter was not likely to be taken up, as per LiveLaw. Prior to this, the case was scheduled to be heard on October 31. AIIMS has been asked to file a counter and the next hearing of the case is scheduled for November 14, as per LiveLaw.



Meanwhile, students and doctors associations took to Twitter to express concern regarding the same. “How unfortunate is it that so many vacancies are in Institutes of National Importance and we are having to rely on the Supreme Court to ensure that our existing JRs (Junior Residents) don't get overburdened due to sudden cancellation of Open Counselling for INI-CET PG Entrance July 22 Session!” the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) stated in a tweet.