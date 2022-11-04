The unlock or reset registration option in National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling Round 2 is now available. On November 4, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) started this option and now candidates who wish to reset or unlock their registration form are instructed to do so.

The MCC has warned candidates to avail of this option more cautiously and wisely as this is a one-time measure. The link is available till 8 am on November 7. The link has been activated the day after the committee began the registration process for NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round II.

Important dates

Last date for registration: November 7 till 11 am

Last date for fee payment: November 7 till 3 pm

Choice filling: till November 8

Seat allotment: November 9 and 10

Result: November 11

Additionally. new seats have been added to the Round 2 Counselling of MBBS courses. The MCC has released a list of new seats which were added. Meanwhile, the medical aspirants under the NRI (Non-Resident of India) category have been given time till 10 am on November 5 to send their documents supporting their claims of NRI status. They will have to send the relevant documents to ug.nri.mcc@gmail.com, as stated in a report by The Indian Express.