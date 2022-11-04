As per the latest schedule/notice released by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) today, November 4, the last date to register for the NEET PG Mop-Up Round has been extended till November 5, 7 am for candidates opting for the reset option and 8 am for candidates opting for new registration.

Candidates can make payment for this round by 10 am tomorrow. Students who are yet to register or pay have been asked to hurry up. Here are the steps:

1. Visit the official MCC website, which is, mcc.nic.in.

2. Click on the PG Medical Counselling link on the home page.

3. Enter the required login details.

4. Pay the registration fee and click on the submit tab.

5. Save, download and take a printout of the form for future reference.

Candidates must note that " Choice locking will commence at 03:00 PM of 05.11.2022 and continue till 11:55 PM of 05.11.2022," as the official notice states. The rest of the processes will be carried out according to the previous schedule.

The verification of internal candidates began today and will continue till November 6. And the NEET PG 2022 seat allotment process will take place on November 7 and November 8. The results of the seat allotment process will be declared on November 9. Candidates who obtain a seat can report to their respective colleges/institutes between November 10 and November 14.