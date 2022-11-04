On Thursday, November 3, considering the increasing pollution in Delhi, all schools in Noida and Greater Noida were asked to conduct classes online for students up to Class VIII. This is as per the order issued by Gautam Buddh Nagar's District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) Dharmveer Singh. The schools have also been asked to hold classes for students of Class IX to XII online as far as possible.

"All schools have been asked to move to online medium for teaching students up to Class 8. They have been asked to switch to the online mode for students of Class 9 to 12 also to the extent possible. However, no outdoor activities like sports in schools are allowed till November 8," the DIOS told PTI.

Further, the officer said that Gautam Buddh Nagar has as many as 1,800 schools including higher education centres, spread across Noida and Greater Noida, as of date.

Moreover, primary schools in Delhi will also be closed due to air pollution. Today, November 5, the Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal announced that the primary schools will be shut from tomorrow and outdoor activities will also be discontinued.