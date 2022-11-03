The Supreme Court today, November 3, termed a plea from 2020 that had sought a uniform education policy for the children of migrant workers to avoid the digital divide and discrimination during the Coronavirus pandemic as "infructuous". A Bench consisting of Justices SK Kaul and Abhay S Oka stated that the COVID-19 pandemic period is over now and the issue is now unnecessary, stated a report by PTI.

"The passage of time has made this matter infructuous as the issue sought to be addressed was the education of children of migrants during COVID-19. The counsel for the petitioner seeks to withdraw the plea," the Bench said, as reported by PTI.