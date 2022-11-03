Published: 03rd November 2022
Uniform education policy plea from 2020 termed "infructuous" by SC
NGO sought uniform education policy for the children of migrant workers to avoid discrimination during the COVID-19 pandemic
The Supreme Court today, November 3, termed a plea from 2020 that had sought a uniform education policy for the children of migrant workers to avoid the digital divide and discrimination during the Coronavirus pandemic as "infructuous". A Bench consisting of Justices SK Kaul and Abhay S Oka stated that the COVID-19 pandemic period is over now and the issue is now unnecessary, stated a report by PTI.
"The passage of time has made this matter infructuous as the issue sought to be addressed was the education of children of migrants during COVID-19. The counsel for the petitioner seeks to withdraw the plea," the Bench said, as reported by PTI.
The Supreme Court, while hearing a plea by Good Governance Chambers, an NGO contending that the steps taken to regulate elementary education during the coronavirus pandemic were inadequate, stated the PTI report. The NGO sought the court to implement the uniform education policy effective immediately. They requested the court to address the issues related to the elementary education of children in the age group of 6 to 14 years, which was recognised as a fundamental right under the Constitution. The Supreme Court in August 2020 issued notice to the Center on the plea, as reported by PTI.