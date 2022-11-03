After a number of issues with the document verification of the Karnakkata Common Entrance Test (KCET), the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) said it will convert SC/ST candidates who have not uploaded their details properly to the General Merit (GM) category, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Ramya S, Executive Director, KEA told TNIE on Wednesday, November 2 that there were a number of instances of SC/ST candidates not being able to produce caste certificates leading to errors during the verification process. "Candidates were not uploading income and caste certificates properly. For RD numbers, in case they had forgotten, they would enter their parents’ or siblings’ number instead of their own, which comes up as an error in the document verification process,” she said, as reported by The New Indian Express.

This issue emerged as the document verification for this year is being done online and mistakes were flagged immediately by the system. Over 13,000 candidates faced errors and most were resolved by the KEA.

The rest of the candidates who are unable to produce their cast certificates and income certificates will be converted to the General Merit category and will be allotted seats in the second round. “To ensure there are no more delays, the directive was given to cancel their seats in the first round, and put them under GM category in the next round,” she said, stated the report on The New Indian Express.