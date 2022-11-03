The GATE 2023 application window will be opened tomorrow, November 4. Candidates who wish to make changes to their applications can do so through the official website — gate.iitk.ac.in. The last date to make edits is November 11. In order to edit their applications, candidates need either their login ID or Email ID and the password they registered with.

Here are the steps to make changes:

1. Visit the GATE 2023 website — gate.iitk.ac.in.

2. Select the GATE 2023 modification link on the home page.

3. Enter the required login details and submit.

4. The application form opens. Make changes to the required fields.

Candidates must note that they have to pay an application fee after this for the changes to be registered. There will be no refund of this correction fee, unless it is a case of multiple transactions. It is also important to know that candidates will only be able to edit only certain fields like name, date of birth, gender, category details, address, college details and exam paper details in the application.

The GATE 2023 exam is being conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur. The admit card for the exam will be released by the institute on the official website on January 3, as per schedule.