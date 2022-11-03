Choice Filling for the second round of the NEET UG 2022 Counselling has started. The window for the same was opened by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) today, November 3. And the last date to fill choices is November 8. Candidates can visit the official website mcc.nic.in to start filling choices.

Here are the steps:

1. Visit the official website — mcc.nic.in.

2. Click on the NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 2 link on the home page.

3. Enter the required login details and submit.

4. The choice filling window opens. Fill in the choices as per your merit and interest.

Students must note that they can save their choices and make changes till November 8. However, on or before the last day, they must click on the Submit tab on the window to lock their choices. If they do not lock it before the deadline ends, their filled choices will be locked automatically and no more changes will be entertained.

As per the official notice, the verification of internal candidates by the respective Universities/Institutes will be done on November 7 and November 8. The processing of seat allotment will be done on November 9 and November 10. And the seat allotment results will be announced on November 11.