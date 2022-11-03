The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is conducting the Aryabhaṭa Ganit Challenge 2022, a mathematics assessment test for students of Classes VIII-X. According to the official notification, the test aims to promote competencies of applying mathematics in daily life among children. The CBSE has asked all the schools affiliated with it to register its students for the challenge. The last date to register is November 15 by 5:30 pm. Schools can apply through the link available on the official CBSE websites: www.cbse.nic.in and www.cbseacademic.nic.in.

There is no registration fee for the first stage of the challenge. However, the top three students who complete the first stage will be selected by the schools and enter the second stage. The registration fee for this stage is Rs 900. The registrations for the second round will start on November 28 and go on till December 10. The first stage will take place between November 16-20. And the second stage will take place on December 15.

"On successful completion of the second level, the top 100 students from each CBSE region will be given a Merit certificate," the official notification states. Both levels will be held in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. "Number Systems & Number Sense, Measurement, Geometry & Spatial Sense, Data Analysis & Probability, Algebra, Analytical, Creative and Abstract Thinking, Strategic Thinking, Mathematisation and Bhartiya Ganit," are the areas in which students will be tested, as per the notification.