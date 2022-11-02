For more than 73 years, the Xavier School of Management (XLRI) has been conducting the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT), a national-level aptitude test for MBA/PGDM admissions. XAT is one of the oldest and the second-largest exams for MBA/PGDM admissions in India. It is conducted in 80+ cities across the country. XAT 2023 will be conducted on Sunday, January 8, 2023. Applications, sample papers and topper tips are available on xatonline.in. XLRI conducts XAT on behalf of XAMI (Xavier Association of Management Institutes). XAMI members comprise highly esteemed management institutes such as XLRI, XIM Bhubaneswar, XISS, XIME and 8 other institutes.

This year, XLRI has increased seats in PGDM (BM) courses at the Jamshedpur campus from 180 to 240 and at the Delhi campus from 120 to 180. And this year onwards, the XAT exam will be held in the afternoon slot from 2:00 PM to 5:10 PM. This change was based on the feedback from the students who had to travel distances to reach the XAT exam centre.

XLRI has launched new courses — 2 years XLRI-Rutgers Double Master's Program in Logistic and Supply Chain Management and Analytics in collaboration with Rutgers Business School, USA, one of the oldest and highly ranked university B-schools, and Post Graduate Diploma in Management (Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Ventures Creations). The details can be found on the official website.

XAT scores are being used by more than 160 institutes for admission purposes. Some of the premier management institutes that accept XAT scores are TAPMI, Great Lakes, GIM, XIMB, IRMA, KJ Somaiya, MICA and many more. A candidate may apply for multiple programmes. Those who apply for more than one programme may be called for multiple interviews and/or group discussions. The selection criteria for different programmes may differ depending on the nature of the programme. The XAT online test will have different components and one needs to maximise their performance in each of them. In its pursuit of academic excellence, XLRI actively encourages students from diverse backgrounds to apply. Besides performance in the personal interviews (and/or group discussions), XAT performance, relevant work experience and academic background are also taken into consideration while preparing the final list.

XAT exam strives to be the exam for real managerial candidates. The candidates get to solve sections such as Decision making and General knowledge. “XAT tests the candidates for those skills which are expected by the market, “ said Prof Vishwa Ballabh, Admission Convenor of XAT 2023.