Government primary schools in Uttar Pradesh will now introduce the syllabus of National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) for Classes I to III in the Academic Year 2023-24 and for Classes IV and V in the Academic Year 2024-25. The Director General of School Education in UP, Vijay Kiran Anand, said that the education department has sent this proposal to the cabinet for approval, stated a report by IANS.

The NCERT syllabus has already been introduced for Classes IX and X in Uttar Pradesh State Board schools. "A detailed proposal has been sent to the government. NCERT books will be introduced in government schools in a phased manner. First, we will start with Classes 1 to 3. Then it will be introduced in Classes 4 and 5 session 2024-25 and in the following session, it will be rolled out among students from class 6 to 8," the official said, as reported by IANS.

The official also added that the NCERT books are already available in the market and the Education Department has to get copyrights to print these books. More than 75 lack students from Class I to III in government primary will benefit from the NCERT syllabus, stated the report.

This decision to implement the NCERT syllabus in schools was taken in 2018. The plan to implement this was to go phase-wise from Class I to VIII from 2021-22. The plan was delayed owing to the outbreak of COVID-19 and the subsequent lockdowns. "Teachers' training is an important aspect as the NCERT books are a little different from the SCERT books," the official said. The official added the decision to switch to NCERT books was taken as most of the competitive exams after Class XII are based on the NCERT pattern, as reported by IANS.

The NCERT books are being taught in Classes IX to XII at a secondary level and when these students graduate to higher classes, they will be able to adapt well. There are over 1.9 crore students studying in 1,23,000 government primary and secondary schools across the state.