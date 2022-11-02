The PV Narasimha Rao Telangana Veterinary University (PVNRTVU) at Rajendranagar, Hyderabad, Telangana has suspended over 33 veterinary students. These thirty-three students were arrested on charges of ragging their juniors on campus. After a complaint letter was submitted by the victims, who established a special committee, this action to suspend the students was taken stated a report by The New Indian Express.

What did the victims do?

A total of twenty-eight students were admitted to the university this year through the EAMCET (Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test). Their complaint was brought to the notice of the authorities through a letter that was dropped in the complaint box about the harassment they were facing from their seniors from the second and third-year students as reported by The New Indian Express.

Response from the University

A special committee was formed to investigate this matter. Twenty-four hours after a complaint was filed by the victims, the university took a decision to suspend the students against whom the complaint was filed.

Out of the thirty-three students who were suspended, twenty-five students are now banned from attending classes and ordered to vacate their hostel rooms. The rest were banned from staying in the hostel and utilising the university vehicle services stated in the report.

PV Narasimha Rao Telangana Veterinary University is a state university that offers courses in Veterinary, Animal and Fishery Sciences. The university offers programmes such as BVSc (Bachelor of Veterinary Science), BE/BTech, Bachelor of Fishery Science (BFSc), Diploma in Animal Husbandry and so on.