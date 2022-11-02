The students of the Government LP School in Kareepra, Kollam, had a unique experience on the morning of November 1. The students watched an American silent comedy movie directed by and starring Charlie Chaplin. This was the first time the students have been exposed to an internationally acclaimed film in the classroom and the students were excited, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The students were puzzled at the beginning of the movie as there was no dialogue, which was unusual to them, but as the movie progressed, the students enjoyed the movie and got into a rhythm with the late Charlie Chaplin's satirical humour. “I liked the movie very much. I would say it was a really funny movie and I liked the guy with the small moustache (Charlie Chaplin). He was really funny," said Malavika, a student in Class III, as reported by The New Indian Express.

“We cannot restrict our children to books only. Through movies, we can improve the imagination of the students. These are children from Classes I to IV only. At this age, it is important that we should impart the values of diversity among the students. Moreover, through movies, they can learn that there are different worlds and different traditions out there,” said Sheeja D Raju, a senior teacher of the school and also the coordinator of the programme, as per The New Indian Express. She also added that programmes such as there are essential for the overall character development of the students. She stated that the concept of watching movies in school is something that has been for a while in India’s education system. She recalled her school days when they used to have Chalachitram Week during which all of the kids would watch a movie.

Susan Thomas, another teacher, said that movies are the best way to introduce different cultures to anyone. ''Movies are one of the great methods to educate students. Though for our students it's a kind of new experience, I am sure that after the conclusion of this event, every student will have some great learning experience,'' she stated, as per the TNIE report.

The students were also impressed when the film ended and also the performance of Charlie Chaplin. While the film had other characters, the student’s attention was captured by one of the greatest comic artists in the film industry. The movie was screened in the government primary school premises as part of efforts to show high-calibre films in the district's rural areas. The event has been organised by the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy with a joint effort of Kareepra Madheva Arts and Sports Club and Kareepra Grama Panchayat.