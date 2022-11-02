In continuation of their protest against the Haryana government's bond policy, the MBBS doctors of PGIMS (Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences) Rohtak halted the ongoing NEET UG 2022 Counselling at their college. They have demanded that the counselling should begin only after the bond policy has been revised or abolished.

The students took out a protest march today, November 2, as well, in the afternoon. Police visited their protest site. The current MLA of Rohtak, Bharat Bhushan Batra, also visited the site, addressed the students. Students claim that he supported their cause.

The MBBS doctors also met the Vice-Chancellor of PGIMS, Professor Anita Saxena, and discussed the issues. "In the evening, the VC, along with a few other authorities, had an online meeting with the DMER (Directorate of Medical Education and Research) Haryana regarding the policy," informed Akash Mehra, a student at the institute.

When EdexLive reached out to the PGIMS Director, DR SS Lohchab, he said, "The government has informed in the meeting that the bond policy would be revised and changes would be made. However, we have not received any written notice on this yet."

The agitating students, who have been sitting on the protest since yesterday, November 1, state that they will continue it overnight today. "We will not end it until the policy is abolished or suitable changes are made in writing," Akash said.