The registration process for round II of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate counselling will begin today, November 2. Candidates can register online at the official website – mcc.nic.in.



According to the counselling schedule released by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), the last date to register for round II is November 7 until 11 am and the last date for fee payment is November 7 until 3 pm. The window for choice filling will be available between November 3 to November 8 until 11.55 pm, as per the schedule.



“Colleges/ Institutes where there has been an increase of seats by NMC can contribute the additional seats/ increase in seats on the portal. It may be noted that colleges should not contribute the seats remaining vacant after Round I or those which have already been contributed in Round I as such seats are in the system. Contributing such vacant seats of Round I will lead to duplication of seats in the matrix,” the official notice stated.



NEET PG Counselling

The MCC has earlier halted registration for the All India Mop-Up Round of NEET PG 2022 Counselling. As per the MCC notice, the decision was taken because some PG DNB (Diplomate of National Board) institutes that offered online admission to the students have not yet updated the details on the MCC portal.