The University of Delhi campus was abuzz on the first day of the academic session 2022-23 today, November 2. The students, filled with excitement and nervousness, start this new chapter in their lives by stepping into college, stated a report by PTI. The academic session for first-year undergraduate students commenced today and a number of colleges/universities affiliated with the university conducted orientation programmes to inform the new batch of students about the syllabus, the society and the committees.

The PTI report stated that some of the students were thrilled, while a few were nervous and most of the students were accompanied by their parents. Nehal, who gained admission into History (Honors) at Ramjas College, was accompanied by her mother on her first day on campus. "Ramjas was not my first choice but I am not complaining as it is a good college. This is the first time I am visiting the DU campus. Some of my friends have also taken admission in the college. This would be a great experience," Nehal said.

Garima Rajput from Haryana, who gained admitted into Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), was elated and full of hope about her new journey. "This is a big day for me. I will be pursuing BCom Honors. The college is well known. The campus is beautiful," she said. "We have to submit the documents on the first day of college and then there is the orientation programme. I do not think there would be any classes on the first day," Rajput said, as reported by PTI.

The colleges affiliated with the university are welcoming the freshers with posters. Student organisation members from Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and National Students' Union of India (NSUI) were seen assisting the first-year students.

DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh told PTI that the university was all set for the start of the new academic year and arrangements were made to ensure the availability of all the facilities for the students. "We are all set to hold classes for the first-year students. This year, we have conducted admissions through the CUET and are implementing the National Education Policy. It is a different policy and the students will have more flexibility," Singh said.

For the Academic Year 2022-23, the University of Delhi has implemented the NEP with a four-year undergraduate programme.