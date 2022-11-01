The Supreme Court has postponed the hearing of the Institute of National Importance-Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) 2022 counselling cancellation case today, November 1. The case will now be heard on Friday, November 4.

The matter concerns PG aspirants who appeared for the INI-CET exam this year but were left in hot water after AIIMS Delhi cancelled the counselling in September on short notice. The students filed a plea against the institute, demanding that the admission process be commenced.

As per the latest updates, Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan mentioned the plea concerning admission to AIIMS to the CJI UU Lalit today, who acknowledged it. However, since the case was scheduled to be heard in Court Number 3 and the said court was busy hearing a constitutional matter, the CJI stated that the matter was not likely to be taken up, as per a tweet by LiveLaw.

Then CJI Lalit directed the court's Registry "to place the matter as the first matter on board on Friday after taking directions from Justice SK Kaul," as per LiveLaw. Earlier, the case was scheduled to be heard on October 31.