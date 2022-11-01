The application correction window for the JAM 2023 (Joint Admission Test 2023) will be opened on November 10, 2022, by the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT-G). Candidates who wish to make changes to their application form can do it through the official website of the JAM examination — jam.iitg.ac.in.

Here’s how to make corrections to your application form:

1. Visit the official website jam.iitg.ac.in.

2. Click on the JOAPS 2023: Candidate portal on the homepage of the website.

3. Enter your login details and make the necessary changes to the JAM 2023 application.

4. Download and print your application form for future reference.

The JAM 2023 is scheduled to be held on February 12, 2023. The Joint Admission Test is an examination conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology, which is held on a national level for admissions to MSc, Masters in Economics (2 Years), Joint M Sc.-PhD, and MSc and PhD dual degrees and other Post-Bachelor’s degree programmes. JAM 2023 will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in 7 different subjects, including Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economics, Geology, Mathematical Statistics and Physics. The entrance exam of IIT JAM is conducted by various IITs on a rotational basis.