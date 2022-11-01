The case regarding the sudden cancellation of the Institute of National Importance-Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) 2022 counselling will be heard in the Supreme Court today, November 1. The plea was filed by the INI-CET aspirants against the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi, which regulates the counselling process.

"The case is listed to be heard post-lunch," said Sarthak Vats, an INI-CET aspirant. He added that their plea has been assigned serial number 19. It may be noted that the plea was scheduled to be heard yesterday, October 31, but Sarthak informs that there was a day's delay.

Asked about the reason, the student said, "The date of the hearing was computer-generated. The court commenced yesterday and it did not take up the hearing, so it got rescheduled to today." In an earlier interview with EdexLive, Sarthak had informed that AIIMS has not yet submitted its response to the apex court as directed by it.

In the last hearing which took place on October 14, the Supreme Court had directed the counsel for petitioners to serve notice to the respondents via email. The court had additionally directed that AIIMS Delhi would be served a notice "through its Director physically" as reported by LiveLaw.in.

Sarthak stated earlier that the apex court before delivering a judgement had given one last chance to AIIMS to appear before the court in the next hearing, which is today. He added that the students had met the Registrar of AIIMS Delhi on October 31 to discuss their appearance in the court.

"The Registrar told us that the counsel for AIIMS would be present in the court today. they did not reveal any further details. We shall find out soon what their response is after the arguments in the court begin," the aspirant said.

The plea by the aspirants was filed on September 26, as the students were left in a lurch with AIIMS' decision to halt the counselling. The students demand that the counselling be started once more. The FAIMA (Federation of All India Medical Association) is supporting the students in their demand and it is also one of the petitioners in the SC plea filed.