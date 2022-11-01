The last date to submit the exam form for the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) Term End Examination 2022 (TEE 2022) has been extended to November 10, 2022. IGNOU issued a notice on the official website that stated that the last date to apply online for TEE December 2022 is extended till November 10, 2022, 11:59 pm. The exam form should be filled for all the courses registered for the first year/re-registered for the second/third year in January 2022 session for UG and PG Programmes, all courses for Diploma and PG Diploma, certificate and PG certificates and courses.

The prescribed fee for the course is Rs 200 for both theory courses and practical lab courses. The students can pay the fee for the exam form from November 11 to November 15 with a late fee of Rs 1,100, which will be added to the prescribed fee.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted from December 2, 2022, to January 5, 2023. The notice stated that the university will try to accommodate the students in the examination centre opted by them, but the university also has the right to shift students from one exam centre to another because of Covid 19 protocols or other reasons.

Hall tickets to the eligible students will be uploaded on the university website (www.ignou.ac.in) approximately 7 to 10 days before the commencement of the Term-end Examination. Students are directed to print the Hall Ticket and report at the address of the Examination Centre on the date and time mentioned on the Hall Ticket well before the commencement of the examination. Entry to the Examination Hall is strictly on the basis of the valid Hall Ticket and University Identity Card.