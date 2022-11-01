In the first round of admissions at the University of Delhi, over 11,600 candidates who have been allotted seats have been upgraded to the course and college of their preference in the second merit list, said a senior varsity official on Monday, October 31, stated a report in PTI. Over 8,000 new candidates have been allotted seats at the colleges affiliated with the university, said the Registrar of Delhi University, Vikas Gupta.

A total of 33,739 candidates applied for seat upgradation, among which, more than 34% of the students have been given the course and college of their choice, added Vikas Gupta. "Out of 33,739 aspirants selected in the first round who had applied for upgradation, 11,649 have been given upgradation to their higher presences of college courses," Gupta said, as reported by PTI.

The admission for the second round of allocation is in progress. The university began the admission process for over 70,000 seats in September. The university has released the second seat allocation list for the undergraduate programmes. Aspirants have until today, November 1, to accept the allotted seats.

In the first round of seat allocation, almost 59,100 candidates secured admission in DU's first round of seat allocations. A total of 15,398 candidates have reserved their seats in the first round of seat allocation, as reported by PTI.

Delhi University is admitting students through CUET scores instead of their Class XII marks this year. Admission through the CSAS is being conducted in three phases — submission of the application form, selection of programmes and filling of preferences, and seat allocation and admission.