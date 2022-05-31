Six candidates from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh bagged top 100 ranks in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2021. Of the 749 candidates recommended by the UPSC for appointments in various services, close to 50 candidates were from the two Telugu states.

C Yeshwanth Kumar Reddy, with an All India Rank (AIR) 15, was the topper among the Telugus, followed by Mourya Bharadwaj (AIR-28), Dr Kirnmayi Koppiseti (AIR-56), Sri Pooja (AIR-62), Gaddam Sudheer Kumar Reddy (AIR-69) and Krishanlal Chandani (AIR-95).

Many of those who cracked the CSE this year have been toiling for years as the exam has been getting tougher every year. "This was my fourth attempt," said AIR-136 rank holder Arugula Sneha from Chaitanyapuri, Hyderabad.

"I started preparing soon after my B.Tech at NIT Nagpur. My first attempt was in 2018 and I could not clear the prelims. In 2019, I cleared the prelim but not the mains. In 2020, I cleared both exams but missed the list by just one mark. With AIR-136, I am absolutely on cloud nine since I fall under the EWS category. I will become an IAS officer," said Sneha, raised by a single mother who works as a data entry operator in the city.

Mourya Bharadwaj, meanwhile, secured AIR-28 after four failed attempts. After completing his graduation from NIT Warangal, Mourya started working as an electronic engineer. Later in 2017, Mourya quit his job and started preparing for UPSC-CSE. “Despite rigorous preparation, the first four attempts went in vain. I finally cracked it in the fifth attempt,” said an elated Mourya.

"I succeeded this time as my parents, family, friends and teachers supported me despite setbacks in the previous attempts. My biggest motivation was Uttar Pradesh cadre IPS officer Kilhar Stayanaryan who worked as an IG," added Mourya, who took coaching at La Excellence IAS Academy.

P Venkateshwarulu, Chairman and Director of La Excellence IAS Academy, said: "Over 50 candidates from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have cleared the CSE this year. Despite the number of UPSC appointments remaining the same, Telugu candidates have been doing well and our numbers have increased from 35 in 2017 to over 50 in 2021."

Yeshwanth Kumar Reddy, who had secured AIR-93 in 2020 and became an Assistant Commissioner of State Tax in the Government of Andhra Pradesh, quit his job and reappeared for the exam in 2021. He achieved AIR-15 to emerge as the topper in Telugu States.

Similar is the story of medical practitioner, Dr Kiranmayi Koppisetti, who first cleared the exam in 2019 with AIR-573, but preferred not join the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy Of Administration. This time, her efforts paid off as she went on to secure AIR-56.

Besides Dr Kiranmayi Koppisetti, two other doctors - Dr Syed Mustafa Hashmi who graduated from Osmania Medical College, Hyderabad in 2018 and Dr Prassannakumar V also from Hyderabad - cracked the exam this year.

Dr Syed Mustafa achieved AIR-162. On the other hand, Dr Prassannakumar's rank went down from AIR-100 in 2017 to AIR-264 this year.

The selected candidates would be recommended by the UPSC for appointment to various services including Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), Group 'A' and Group 'B' services.

The written part of the Civil Services Examination, 2021 was held in Dec-Jan (2022) and the interviews for personality tests were held between April and May 2022.

