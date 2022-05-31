As many as 24 candidates from the state of Karnataka cleared the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services 2021 examination. The results of the UPSC exams were announced on Monday, May 30. When it comes to exams that took place in January 2022, 685 candidates had qualified.



Of the 24 candidates, Avinash Rao from Davanagere has secured the 31st all-India rank. Another candidate Benaka Prasad NJ has secured 92nd all-India rank.



While the 308th rank-holder, Aruna Mahalingappa, is an inspiration for all those who come from families that are debt-ridden due to farming.



Avinash Rao, who is said to be the state topper of Karnataka, is the son of hotelier Vittal Rao from Kumbashi in Kundapura taluk of Udupi district.



Speaking to TNIE from Bengaluru, Avinash said: "During the last one year, since the completion of my law graduation from the National Law School of India University, I had been preparing for the civil services examination. I am satisfied with the All India Rank 31 which I have secured. Even though I can get Indian Administrative Services, I would like to go for foreign services."



"The commendable work undertaken by former external affairs minister Late Sushma Swaraj and the incumbent minister S Jaishankar prompted me to take up civil services that to foreign services and become an Indian Foreign Services officer. Back in 2017-18, I was on an internship at the overseas Indian Affairs department, which motivated me to take up the civil services examination. The way Sushma Swaraj interacted with the Indian nationals stuck abroad helped me in setting my target," he shared.