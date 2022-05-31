Following his trips to the UK and Davos, Switzerland, Karnataka Higher Education Minister CN Ashwathnarayan said that the aim of these trips was to help with the internationalisation of higher education in Karnataka. “We saw an overwhelmingly encouraging response to the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020 during my visit to the UK and Davos. We are making efforts to keep the momentum of growing Higher Education Institutions of Karnataka to be at global standards,” he said.

As part of his trips to the UK, the minister said that Vice-Chancellors from 20 UK universities are on track to visit Karnataka in the coming month. “The outcomes of these meetings are a visit from the team of 20 VCs from the UK to explore collaboration opportunities in June 2022, and a team of HEIs will visit in September 2022, focusing on skills education collaboration,” he said.

The collaborations will involve an exchange of faculty and students, as well as development of infrastructure and research capabilities, he told reporters.