The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Exam Council (Polytechnic) 2022 exam has been postponed, according to an official notice posted on the website. This announcement comes even as the students who had registered for the exam were awaiting their admit cards for the exam since May 19. The exam was originally scheduled to be conducted from June 6 to 10. It has now been postponed and the fresh dates will be announced shortly, said the Council.

The reason for the postponement has not been stated in the short notice that reads, "ONLINE CBT BASED EXAMINATIONS OF JEECUP(POLYTECHNIC)-2022 HAS BEEN POSTPONED. NEW DATE WILL BE ANNOUNCED SHORTLY." The exam admits students into government polytechnic institutes in Uttar Pradesh. The scores are also used to admit students in private polytechnic colleges that have signed up for these scores for admission.

The official website for the exam is jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Candidates who wish to apply for the exam must have cleared their Class X with at least 35 per cent marks. The application process began on February 15, 2022, and the last date to apply was May 5. The exam lasts up to two hours and thirty minutes and consists of 100 Multiple Choice Questions.