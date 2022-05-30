Yoga classes might soon make their way to schools and colleges of Karnataka as Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced on May 30, Sunday, that the state government is mulling over the implementation of the same.



Especially during this pandemic, there are many students who are going through stress with regard to academics which is why this decision is under consideration, he said. It is especially because they were stuck indoors and felt the need to spend time outside that the students have been feeling extra stress.



After attending the International Conference on Frontiers in Yoga Research and Its Applications (Incofyra) valedictory ceremony on Sunday, the Chief Minister was speaking to a few reporters and it is here that he spoke about yoga classes in schools and colleges.



“To encourage and bring some joy to the children, we are thinking of trying and implementing yoga and similar exercises. The decision is still under consideration, but a curriculum will be formed and teachers will be orientated so that they are able to understand how to teach yoga to the children,” the Chief Minister said on Sunday.



When it comes to implementation, CM Bommai said that it will not happen immediately, instead, it will begin only for high schools and colleges in the coming academic years. Additionally, a special programme will be conducted to introduce yoga.



The CM also spoke about the importance of yoga for a healthy mind and body. “Yoga and meditation are helpful in improving mental concentration. Yoga helps in strengthening the mind and body and is essential for a balanced metabolism,” he said.