The first-ever National Scholarship Admission Test by Ed-Tech platform Unacademy (UNSAT) is scheduled for June 4 and 5, 2022. The exam will be conducted across 40 cities in India. The entrance test is for those students who wish to apply for coaching for NEET-UG, IIT-JEE, and foundation courses from Classes IX to XII.

The UNSAT will award scholarships to students in both online and offline coaching programmes.

"The scholarship entrance exam will improve the overall learning experience by making it more accessible for learners and empowering them to engage in their desired course," said the EdTech platform in a statement.

As an incentive to participate in the test, aspirants will receive merchandise from the company, and those who land the top ranks will be awarded special prizes as well. The full scholarship amount and additional rewards up for grabs add up to Rs 150 crore.

The last date to register for the exam is June 2, 2022. A nominal fee will be charged. Interested candidates can apply via the link: https://unacademy.com/scholarship/UNSAT.

After a round of recent lay-offs, Unacademy, which went unicorn last year, powered by the pandemic-boosted hypergrowth, has been pushing to establish an offline presence across the country. Offline coaching centres will open their doors soon, with the first one popping up in Kota, Rajasthan.