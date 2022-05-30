PM Narendra Modi released benefits under PM CARES for Children Scheme today, May 30, via video conference. The Prime Minister said, “PM CARES for Children is a small effort to reduce the difficulties of such Corona affected children who lost both their mother and father. PM CARES for children is also a reflection of the fact that every countryman is with you with the utmost sensitivity.”

The Prime Minister informed that if someone needs an education loan for professional courses or higher education, then PM CARES will help in that too. For other daily needs, arrangements have also been made for Rs 4,000 every month for them through other schemes. Apart from receiving Rs 10 lakh when turning 23, the children will be given health coverage through the Ayushman Card and emotional counselling through the Samvad helpline for psychological and emotional help.

The Prime Minister, in the video conference, advised children not to allow despair to turn into defeat. He advised them to listen to their elders and their teacher. He also said that in these difficult times, good books can be their reliable friends. He also asked them to stay disease-free and get involved and lead Khelo India and the Fit India Movement. He also asked them to participate in Yoga Day also. He said that in that atmosphere of negativity, India relied on its strength.

“We trusted our scientists, our doctors and our youth. And we came out as a ray of hope, not a worry for the world. We did not become the problem but we came out as the solution giver. We sent medicines and vaccines to countries around the world. Even in such a big country, we took the vaccine to every citizen,” he said.