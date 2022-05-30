With many schools boasting a 100 per cent pass rate for the recently held SSLC examinations in Karnataka, it seems to be an open secret that some schools try to ensure this by removing ‘problem’ students.

PE Chidanand, state secretary for the Voice of Parents Association, told TNIE that it was a common occurrence for students who had been studying at schools from LKG to eventually be asked to take a transfer certificate (TC) in Class IX, to avoid messing with the school’s cent pass rate for exams.

“A lot of parents have complained that the children will be taught throughout their schooling in the same school, with schools not paying attention to students unless they are gifted or doing well. Once it comes to Class IX and they force parents to take a TC because the student is bad at studies and they don’t want to spoil their reputation,” Chidanand told TNIE.

The issue seems to be an open secret, with Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools (KAMS) General Secretary D Shashi Kumar telling TNIE that it was a common problem. “Schools have all authority to hold back students if they have not been making an effort to study and have failed multiple exams. However, there is a recurring issue of schools issuing TCs to preserve their 100 per cent pass rates in the SSLC exams. It is a completely unacceptable practice and we do not accept it at all,” he told TNIE.

“The issue is very prevalent with schools basically looting parents throughout the child’s education, but never providing a proper or quality education. If a child is doing well, then they will encourage them. But no care is taken for students that are struggling throughout their schooling. Only at Class IX will they be asked to leave the school,” said Chidanand.