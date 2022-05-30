Scotland’s University of Dundee, University of Edinburgh and now, Boston University — there are several possibilities of tie-ups and collaborations that Karnataka is looking at.



When it comes to exploring possibilities with Boston University, as part of the World Economic Forum, Higher Education Minister Dr Ashwathnarayan CN shared that the state government is exploring possibilities.



“Boston University and the Government of Karnataka has explored multiple collaboration opportunities such as curriculum design and sharing,” he announced on social media.



Apart from curriculum design and sharing, the collaboration will involve updating and developing infrastructure plus facilitating exchange programmes between the university and Karnataka universities. This will also include courses on technology learning and literacy at the universities.



The collaborations are in line with the state government’s efforts to bring global exposure to higher education, especially with the National Education Policy’s (NEP) aspect of transferable credits.