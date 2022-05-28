The School Education Department has taken steps to launch a science club at government schools in Coimbatore to kindle interest in Science among government school students. The department has embarked on the initial work.

A top officer from the district school education department told The New Indian Express, "Commonly, most of the students do not show interest in Mathematics and Science subjects due to various factors. Meanwhile, the department has taken steps to implement the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) concepts in students from Classes VI to VIII in government schools. Now, STEM concepts are being prepared by the department."

"Besides, the department has planned to start the Science clubs in middle, high and higher secondary schools. Besides, science equipment and models will be given to the schools soon. Officers have planned to involve teachers to handle the clubs with the Tamil Nadu Science Forum members at the district level to execute this project well at schools. Besides, the members of the forum plan to conduct various science activities along with the school education department," she told TNIE.

According to sources, this meeting was held in Chennai on Saturday, May 28 and top officers from the department and state office bearers from Tamil Nadu Science Forum have discussed the implementation of the Science club, reported TNIE. This project may be launched in schools in July.