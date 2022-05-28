The results of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2022 have been released. The candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their respective results from the official website of the National Board of Examinations in Medical sciences (NBEMS) which is nbe.edu.in. They can also log in to natboard.edu.in, which is the official website for the National Board of Examinations (NBE).

However, an official notice from the NBE informed that the individual scorecard of the candidates can be downloaded from the official website only after June 2, 2022. According to an older notice, the results were to be officially declared by 21 March this year, however, due to several delays, the results have been released now.



“The eligibility criteria for participation in counselling towards allotment of MDS seats conducted by DGHS (Directorate General of Health Services) or State Counseling Authority shall be in accordance with MDS Course Regulations, 2017, notified by DCI (Dental Council of India) with prior approval of MoHFW (Ministry of Health and Family Welfare), Government of India,” it has been stated in another notice. Candidates need to be aware of the reservation category in each round of counselling.



An official statement on the NBEMS information bulletin for the NEET-MDS exam states, “There shall be NO re-evaluation or rechecking or re-totaling of responses marked by the candidates. Requests/Queries for reevaluation/re-totaling shall not be entertained.” It also mentions that “The validity of the result of NEET-MDS 2022 shall be only for the admission session 2022-23.”



Here are the steps for viewing the results:-

1) Log in to either natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in

2) On the home page, select the ‘NEET MDS Results’ link

3) The list of candidates with their scores appears on a separate page

4) Check your Roll Number to see the result



To see the cut-offs, select the ‘NEET MDS’ tab and click on ‘Results’. The cut-off list for each category opens on a separate page.



The NEET MDS 2022 examination was conducted on May 2. NEET-MDS is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various MDS Courses in India.