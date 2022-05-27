Members of the National Students Union of India (NSUI), Bidar district, have implored the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai, to remove Rohit Chakrateertha, Chairman of the textbook revision committee, from his post.

A memorandum regarding the same was submitted by NSUI district unit office-bearers to the additional Deputy Commissioner Shivkumar Shilvant at Bidar on Thursday, May 26, as stated in a report by TNIE.

It was their allegation that Rohit Chakrateertha created confusion in the field of education and is fostering hatred which is dangerous to the overall unity of the country.

It is a great responsibility to be in the post of the Chairman of textbook revision committee and Rohit Chakrateertha has been issuing controversial statements and also disrespecting the post. Hence, the Chief Minister should sack him on an immediate basis, they demanded.

NSUI district unit president Sachin Malkapure, Vishalkumar Kudare, Imran Khan, Wilson Done, Aditya Dande, Syed Dastagir, Sonu Deshmukh, Krishna Metre, Goutam Muttangikar, Dattu Patil and others were present.