The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Super Speciality (NEET-SS) exam has been postponed. The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) had tentatively scheduled the exam for June 18 and 19 this year. The revised schedule will be released in "due course", said the NBE via a notification.

Along with the date for the exam, the NBE also said that it will be making public other details related to the exam such as the application process, eligibility criteria and exam pattern for this year, through a notification.

The Supreme Court is currently hearing a petition challenging the new exam pattern for the NEET-SS 2022 exam. The NBE had included 150 questions from the general and sub-speciality components of the primary feeder broad specialty subjects. Revised draft postgraduation medical education regulations released by the National Medical Commission also stated that MD Radiation Oncology/Radiation Therapy was omitted from the eligible feeder specialty qualification under the super-specialty course of DM Medical Oncology.

The Supreme Court had heard the matter on Thursday, May 26, and issued notices to the NBE and other parties in the matter. It had then scheduled the matter for hearing next Friday. This was followed by the NBE's announcement that it was revising the dates for the NEET-SS exam 2022.