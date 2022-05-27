A special round of 10-day training for the POLYCET exam for tribal students has been launched by the Alluri Sitarama Raju police in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

The authorities conducted a model test for about 800 students under the Chintanpalli YTC who had cleared their Class X as part of the campaign from the Koyyuru, GK Veedhi, Chintapalli and G Madugula mandals. Through this test, the 250 students who cleared it were provided free accommodation at Chintapalli YTC. These students are undergoing the ten-day training programme targetting the POLYCET.

The training is being given in collaboration with Prashanthi Polytechnic College, Achyutapuram. It was devised by SP S Satish Kumar, and is being supervised by ITDA PO Gopalakrishna, Chintapalli Additional SP Tushar Dudi, with CI T Srinu and SI Mohammad Ali Gar as coordinators. SP Satish. Kumar had said that the Chintapalli Inspector and the Sub-Inspector will attend these classes daily to ensure they benefitted the students.

Over 250 women students have also applied for the POLYCET 2022 and hall tickets have been downloaded and given to them by women police officers. In order to further aid the students, free buses will run from Chintanpalli to the Narsipatnam examination centre for the entrance test on May 29.

Of the 84 students who got admission to the Prerana Prashanti College, 22 students landed jobs in companies such as Dixon, Rana and Kia in on-campus interviews in 2019. The students currently undergoing training are also a part of NCC, the National Youth Exchange Programme and national-level sports programmes.