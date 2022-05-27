Students demonstrated in front of the Calcutta University on Friday, May 27. Their demand? Online examinations.



Over 200 students were spotted demonstrating outside the main campus of the varsity at College Street. It was their claim that two months of classroom teaching did not suffice for covering the syllabus of a six-month semester. Plus, they were against the conduction of offline exams, as stated in a report by PTI.



"Classes were held on campus only for two months and we are expected to write papers based on the whole syllabus. This is possible only if exams are held in an open book format like the last two years," said Arijit Saha, a student of CU-affiliated Bangabasi College.



In the last week, two such protests were held outside the main campus of the varsity.



Calcutta University had formed two high-power committees and it was their recommendation that UG and PG end-semester exams should be held in an offline mode. Following this, college principals have been requested to provide feedback.



On May 26, Thursday, Vice-Chancellor Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee informed PTI that the final decision will be taken by the varsity only after getting the opinions of the stakeholders.



An official from the varsity shared that faculty is very much inclined towards offline exams, whereas, students and student unions are batting for online exams.



Trinamool Chhatra Parishad state president Trinankur Bhattacharya said general students were demanding online examinations.