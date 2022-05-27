With jackfruit season incoming, Bangalore University has decided to auction off its jackfruits to the general public.

People are invited to visit the university’s Jnanabharati campus on May 31, Tuesday, where the auction will take place for the university’s jackfruits. According to a university official, jackfruit trees are littered throughout the campus, with at least one for each of the university’s 54 departments. “We had actually organised the auction for last year, but due to the pandemic, there wasn’t a lot of turnout so we had to cancel it,” the official told TNIE.

With this year, the state Department of Horticulture has decided to organise the jackfruits so that they do not go to waste. As such, certain rules have been stipulated by the university for the auction. The auction will take place at 11:30 am on May 31. Participants are required to pay a Rs 5,000 deposit before taking part in the auction. The auction will take place if there are only more than three people participating, failing which, the auction will be postponed to a later date.

The highest bidder will be handed over the jackfruits, however, if the university is not satisfied with the bid, they reserve the right to cancel the bid and refund the deposit money paid by the participant. Further, the university will reserve the right to cancel or continue with the auction.