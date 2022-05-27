The admit cards for the Foreign Medical Graduate Exam (FMGE) 2022 have been released on May 27. The admit cards have been released online on the official website of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), which is nbe.edu.in. However, an official information bulletin available on the same website states, “Admit cards will not be issued to candidates found ineligible before the conduct of the examination.”



Eligible students, who have successfully completed the application process, “will be informed through SMS/Email alerts and website notice regarding the availability of the admit card on NBEMS website. Admit cards will not be sent to the candidates by post/email,” another section of the information bulletin says.

“Candidates are required to download their admit card from the NBEMS website and affix their latest passport size photograph in the space provided on the admit card,” it notifies further. It has also been informed that the photographs that need to be pasted must be coloured, but with a white background and the photo should be clear without kinks or scratches.



Candidates can download their admit cards from the NBEMS website by following the steps noted here:

1. Visit the official website nbe.edu.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the ‘Examinations’ tab and select the ‘FMGE Examinations’ option.

3. On the right-hand side, click on the ‘Application Link’ beside the ‘Information Bulletin’ tab.

4. Select the ‘Applicant Login’ option.

5. Log in by entering the required Used ID and password.

6. The admit card appears. Download the admit card and take a printout of it to take to the exam centre with an attached photo.



The Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) is also known as the Screening Test for Foreign Medical Graduates. An Indian citizen/Overseas citizen of India possessing a primary medical qualification awarded by any medical institution outside India who is desirous of getting provisional or permanent registration with the Medical Council of India or any State Medical Council on or after March 15, 2002, shall have to qualify a screening test conducted by the prescribed authority for that purpose.



The exam is scheduled to be held on June 4 and the results will be announced on June 30. Another session of the exam will be held in December, as NBEMS conducts this examination twice a year.