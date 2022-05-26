While addressing the students of Stella Maris College in Chennai during the Semi Sesquicentennial celebrations of the college, on May 25, Wednesday, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin encouraged the students to have additional skills besides academic courses. The CM recalled his association with the college bus stop during his school days when he used to board the 29C bus to reach his school.

Listing various welfare measures, the Chief Minister stated, "Rs 1,000 monetary assistance will be given to women students to pursue graduation, which has been implemented by the incumbent DMK government, to encourage the higher education of women," as stated in an ENS report. Appreciating the services provided by Stella Maris College, the CM said, "The college has provided education and liberty to women and it has lit the lamp in the lives of lakhs of women by offering education to them."

Emphasising the necessity for possessing additional skills, the CM stated, "To ensure their achievement in life in the competitive world, students should equip themselves with the additional skills along with the academic courses." Minister for Public Health Ma Subramanian, Central Chennai MP Dhayanidhi Maran, Thousand Lights MLA Ezhilan and others were also present on the occasion.